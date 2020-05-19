US President Donald J. Trump reveals that he is taking Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis against COVID-19 as he participates in a roundtable with Restaurant Executives and Industry Leaders in the State Dining Room, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 18 May 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE-EPA/DOUG MILLS / POOL

The United States' president threatened on Monday to permanently cut funds to the World Health Organization (WHO) - currently suspended - and hinted at his country's possible exit from the agency.

"If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization,” Donald Trump wrote in a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.EFE-EPA

