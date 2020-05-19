The United States' president threatened on Monday to permanently cut funds to the World Health Organization (WHO) - currently suspended - and hinted at his country's possible exit from the agency.
"If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization,” Donald Trump wrote in a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.EFE-EPA
at/pd/lds