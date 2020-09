Protestors for and against US President Donald J. Trump confront each other in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Protestors march and chant following a visit by US President Donald J. Trump in Kenosha, Wisconsin USA, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Protestors march and chant following a visit by US President Donald J. Trump in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

United States President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’d cut federal funds to cities if notable protests against racism continue there, including New York, Washington, Seattle and Portland (Oregon), which he branded "anarchist jurisdictions."

Trump signed a document distributed by the White House declaring that his administration "will not allow federal taxpayer dollars to fund cities that have deteriorated to lawless areas."EFE-EPA

llb/lds