US President Donald J. Trump (C), speaks while meeting with the crew and passengers of Southwest Airlines Co. flight 1380 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harrer / POOL

President Donald Trump will announce in a "couple of days" the date and location of the meeting he plans to hold with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the first top-level summit in the history of the two nations.

"We're setting up meetings right now, and I think it's probably going to be announced over the next couple of days - location and date," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

In addition, Trump said that he was honored by South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent suggestion that he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, although he added that right now he is focused on ensuring that the summit bears fruit.

"I thought it was very generous of President Moon of South Korea to make that statement, and I appreciate it," Trump said. "But the main thing is to get it done; I want to get it done."

Moon evidently made his suggestion to acknowledge Trump's recent efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula by getting Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

On Monday, Trump had said that his administration is considering two sites for the meeting - Singapore and the border between the two Koreas - expressing a preference on Twitter for the latter location, where last week Kim met with the South Korean leader.

At their meeting, Kim and Moon made a joint commitment to achieve "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula and agreed to seek to negotiate a peace treaty to put an end to the ongoing confrontation between their two nations, including the US, stemming from the Korean War, which ended in 1953 with a cease-fire but without a formal peace treaty.

Trump and Kim are expected to meet in late May or early June, although the US president said on the weekend that the meeting would be in "three or four" weeks, slightly advancing the timetable from the initial White House estimate.

Trump made his remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with survivors and some of the flight crew who were onboard the Southwest Airlines jet that had to make an emergency landing last month in Philadelphia after one of its engines exploded in flight, killing one passenger.