President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that he will announce "soon" a new site where he will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to sign the "first phase" of a trade accord with China, after Chile's surprise cancellation of the APEC summit in Santiago.

The US president had been intending to meet with the Chinese leader at the summit in the Chilean capital in mid-November.

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances," Trump said on his Twitter account, misspelling the word "due."