An undated photograph shows US President Donald Trump speaking during an event at the White House in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that the accounting firm that works for President Donald Trump must release his tax returns to New York state authorities investigating him, but an attorney for the chief executive said the decision would be appealed to the Supreme Court.

"The decision of the 2nd Circuit will be taken to the Supreme Court," Jay Sekulow, an attorney for the president, said in a statement. "The issue raised in this case goes to the heart of our Republic. The constitutional issues are significant."