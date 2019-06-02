US President Donald J. Trump (L) and his wife, Melania (R), return to the White House from a three-day trip to Japan in Washington, DC, USA, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) review the Guard of Honour during a welcome ceremony prior to their meeting at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR UK AND IRELAND OUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

US President Donald Trump will arrive in the United Kingdom on Monday for his first state visit where he will be met by Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May amid widespread protests and demonstrations.

The US head of state will arrive at Stansted airport on Monday before being formally welcomed at around 9,00 GTM by the Queen at an official ceremony in the Buckingham Palace gardens in London.

Security has been ramped up ahead of Trump's arrival which will be the UK monarch's third visit from a US president, having previously greeted George W. Bush in 2003 and Barack Obama in 2011.

On this occasion, Trump's three-day visit is expected to spark many protest events, including a demonstration scheduled for Tuesday at London's downtown Trafalgar Square to coincide with a meeting between the American and May at Downing Street.

When Trump arrives, customs dictate that he will be greeted at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth and her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles.

Military honors at the Tower of London and Green Park will mark Trump's arrival at the palace with a round of Royal Gun Salutes.

The 93-year old queen will offer Trump and his wife Melania a brunch before taking them to a special tour of the palace's Gallery which exhibits gems from the Royal Collection.

The US president will also lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Westminster Abbey alongside the Duke of York and after which Trump will be treated to tea at Prince Charles' official residence, Clarence House.

The highlight of the first day of this official visit will be a banquet hosted by the Queen at the Royal Palace where both heads of state are expected to speak.

Once Monday's formalities come to a close, Tuesday paves the way for politics.

Trump is expected to meet May for a breakfast meeting at St James' Palace with business leaders, followed by a meeting at Downing Street and a press conference.

Trump, who will be visiting with his family, will face large scale protests across the UK capital, including a giant balloon of the president that is expected to invade the London sky.

On Tuesday evening, Trump will invite the Queen to the US ambassador's residence.

The last day of the visit, June 5, will focus on ceremonial events to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landing also known as D-Day which will take place in Portsmouth in southern England. EFE-EPA

vg/ch