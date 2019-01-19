President Donald Trump said that he plans to address the people of the United States on Saturday about the situation on the border with Mexico and the partial government shutdown, now in its fourth week.

"I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse," the president said Friday on Twitter.

Roughly a quarter of the federal government shut down at midnight on Dec. 22 after Trump refused to sign a funding bill because it did not include money to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

The opposition Democrats, who now control the House of Representatives, say they are willing to provide money for border security, including repairs and improvements to existing fences, but will not fund construction of a new barrier.

Ten government departments are affected by the shutdown and some 800,000 federal workers are either furloughed or working without pay.

Trump has flirted with declaring a national emergency to allow the reassignment of Pentagon funds to pay for the wall, though he says that he would prefer to avoid such a step.