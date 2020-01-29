Palestinian protesters burn pictures of US President Donald J. Trump during a protest against the so-called 'Deal of the Century', planned by Trump to solve the conflict between Palestinians and Israel, at the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

US President Donald Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) enter the East Room of the White House for the unveiling of Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Washington on 28 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Photo posted by President Donald Trump on his Twitter account showing a map of Israel and Palestinian territories, as delineated in Trump's Middle East peace plan presented in Washington on Jan. 28, 2020. EFE-EPA/ US President's Office / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East, calling it a "realistic two-state solution" that, although it includes territorial concessions for the Palestinians if they renounce terrorism, is heavily slanted toward Israel.

Calling it the "ultimate deal" and the "deal of the century" at a joint White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has already agreed to the plan, Trump said, "Today Israel takes a big step towards peace," adding that "I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems."