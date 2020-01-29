US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East, calling it a "realistic two-state solution" that, although it includes territorial concessions for the Palestinians if they renounce terrorism, is heavily slanted toward Israel.
Calling it the "ultimate deal" and the "deal of the century" at a joint White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has already agreed to the plan, Trump said, "Today Israel takes a big step towards peace," adding that "I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems."