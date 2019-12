US President Donald J. Trump participates in a roundtable on small business and red tape reduction, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

United States President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the World Bank for loaning money to China on low-interest rates and urged the development institution to stop lending to Beijing.

“Why is the World Bank loaning money to China? Can this be possible? China has plenty of money, and if they don’t, they create it. STOP,” Trump wrote in a Twitter post. EFE-EPA