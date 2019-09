President Donald Trump responds to questions from the news media prior to boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW ALTERNATIVE CROP

President Donald Trump on Monday said that US peace talks with the Taliban are "dead" after he suddenly cancelled a meeting he had scheduled with both Taliban and Afghan leaders at Camp David for this weekend.

"They're dead. They're dead. As far as I'm concerned, they're dead," Trump told reporters at the White House after being asked about the peace talks.