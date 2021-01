Washington (United States), 20/01/2021.- Marine One leaves the White House with US President Donald J. Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump on board as they head to Joint Base Andrews prior to the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Washington (United States), 20/01/2021.- U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/STEFANI REYNOLDS/ POOL

Washington (United States), 20/01/2021.- U.S. President Donald Trump (L), gestures while arriving with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/STEFANI REYNOLDS/ POOL

Washington (United States), 20/01/2021.- US President Donald J. Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One during a farewell ceremony before Joe Biden is inaugurated as Presdient, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/STEFANI REYNOLDS/ POOL

The outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump, vowed that he would return to the political landscape as he left the White House on Wednesday.



Democrat Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46 US president at a ceremony outside the US Capitol later on Wednesday.

“It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president,” Trump said, before pledging: “We will be back in some form.” EFE-EPA