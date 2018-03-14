Construction examples of border wall prototypes, that US President Donald Trump intends to use to curb Mexican migrants, as seen from Las Torres, Tijuana, Mexico, March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Mexicans demonstrate along the border between Mexico and the US, at the point of Las Torres, in the state of Tijuana, Mexico, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

View of a dog next to a banner during a demonstrate of Mexicans citizens along the border between Mexico and the US, at the point of Las Torres, in the state of Tijuana, Mexico, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday in California, on a trip to inspect prototypes of his long touted border wall, that it should be as big as possible, and that it must be a see-through wall that somehow permits a view of the other side of the Mexican border.

While looking over the prototypes in an area between Otay Mesa, California, and Tijuana, Mexico, the president expressed his opinion that the bigger the wall is, the better for border security.

Trump said that some very adept professional climbers had been unable to get over some of the prototypes, while noting that the wall should allow a certain visibility of the other side and have an upper part of concrete or steel.

The president also said that the wall is the first and only line of defense the United States will have to protect its territory.

"The border wall is truly our first line of defense, and it's probably, if you think about it, our first and last, other than the great ICE agents and other people," the president said.

The wall "will save thousands and thousands of lives, save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars by reducing crime, drug flow, welfare fraud, and burdens on schools and hospitals," he said.

Trump argued that constructing the wall will save "many, many times" what it will cost to build it.

The US president also urged Congress to authorize the budget for building the wall, a project that has been stalled up to now because of a lack of funding.

Trump has promised that it will be the Mexicans themselves who will pay for building the controversial wall, the reason he tries to justify the profitability of an infrastructure work of such magnitude.

With regard to relations with Mexico, currently in a delicate state due to the idea of building a wall on its border, Trump said that collaboration with that country is "another crucial element of border security."

And though his stance about the controversial wall has twice led to meetings scheduled with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto being called off, Trump said he has "a great relationship with the President of Mexico" and called him "a wonderful guy," while expressing his hope of resolving their differences.