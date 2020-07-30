With just 96 days remaining until the United States presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump warned Thursday that widespread mail-in balloting amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to massive fraud and questioned whether it might be better to delay the election until people can vote safely in person.

Due to Covid-19, numerous state-level authorities, the Democratic Party and civil-society organizations are promoting vote-by-mail in the Nov. 3 election, which not only will decide the presidency but also renew a third of the Senate seats and the entire House of Representatives.EFE-EPA

jab/mc