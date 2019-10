A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) meeting with Syrian army personnel on frontlines of al-Habit town in Idleb countryside, Syria, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT

Turkish soldiers come back from Tal Abyad town as children cheer with Turkish flags in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 15 October 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during their joint news conference following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with Turkish President Erdogan (not pictured) following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV/POOL

A picture taken from Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras Al-Ein town, as seen from Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

US President Donald J. Trump announces the lifting of sanctions on Turkey during a statement in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The president of the United States took credit on Wednesday for the ceasefire that could end the Turkish offensive in northern Syria, repeating a pattern of his foreign policy: spurring crises in order to solve them and then sell them to his voters.

In a speech at the White House, Donald Trump announced that Turkey had pledged to make the ceasefire in northern Syria "permanent" and consequently the US was lifting the sanctions imposed for the offensive. EFE-EPA