London (United Kingdom), 05/09/2022.- New Conservative Party Leader Liz Truss following the announcement of her win at Conservative Central Office, London , 05 September 2022. New leader of the Conservative Party Liz Truss has won the vote held among Conservative Party members for the new Tory leader and British Prime Minister, the chairman of the 1922 Committee announced on 05 September 2022. The new leader will not become Prime Minister until Boris Johnson formally relinquishes his role to Queen Elizabeth in person. The new leader will then visit the Queen and be appointed as Britain's new Prime Minister. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Liz Truss, the new leader of the ruling Conservative Party, was formally appointed as the United Kingdom’s prime minister on Tuesday after a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

Truss, who served in outgoing PM Boris Johnson’s cabinet as foreign secretary, becomes the third woman to hold the office of British prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

“The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today,” Buckingham Palace said on Twitter, accompanying a photo of the Queen and Truss shaking hands during a private meeting.

“Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

Due to mobility issues, the queen has broken from decades of tradition this year by confirming the handover of power in Scotland, where she spends the summer, rather than Buckingham Palace, in London.

Earlier on Tuesday, Boris Johnson gave a farewell speech outside Downing Street ahead of his resignation and handover of power to Truss, who was confirmed as the new Tory leader after a vote by Conservative Party members.

(...)