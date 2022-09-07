Liz Truss has ruled out a windfall tax on large energy companies as a way to offset skyrocketing consumer prices during her first outing as prime minister in the weekly parliamentary debate Wednesday.
The Conservative Party leader, who replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday, told the House of Commons that a windfall tax on oil and gas giants would discourage business investment in the United Kingdom.
“This country will not be able to tax its way to growth,” she told the leader of the Labour Party opposition, Keir Starmer, adding that she would unveil her response to the cost of living and energy price crisis in the UK on Thursday.
(...)