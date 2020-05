A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C) swearing-in before the portrait of Former Taiwan President Sun Yat-sen as she was re-elected for a second term as the President of Taiwan, during the Presidential Inauguration in Taipei, Taiwan, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivering a speech after the swearing-in ceremony during the Presidential Inauguration in Taipei, Taiwan, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Taiwan’s president in her inaugural address on Wednesday rejected the Chinese government’s “one-country, two-systems” policy and reiterated that “peace, parity, democracy and dialog” are the values that cross-strait relations should abide by.

Tsai Ing-wen was speaking at the inauguration of her second term, along with Vice-President Lai Ching-te, at Taipei Guest House. EFE-EPA