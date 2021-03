A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hitting 174km north east of Gisborne, New Zealand, 04 March 2021. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A view from Waitemata Harbour of downtown Auckland, New Zealand, on Sep. 25, 2010. EFE FILE/TARYN WILSON

People on Hahei beach in Coromandel Peninsula, in the north of the North Island of New Zealand, on Jan. 29, 2012. EFE FILE/TARYN WILSON

A view of Medlands Beach on Great Barrier Island in the Hauraki Gulf near Auckland, New Zealand, on Feb. 10, 2011. EFE FILE/TARYN WILSON

A view from Mount Maunganui of the city of Tauranga on the north coast of the North Island of New Zealand on Oct. 26, 2011. EFE FILE/TARYN WILSON

New Zealand authorities allowed thousands of evacuated residents to return home Friday after lowering the tsunami alert it issued following a series of large earthquakes of up to magnitude-8.1 off the northeast coast in the early morning.

Wave surges were filmed by residents on higher ground above Tokomaru Bay, at the top of the North Island's east coast, and posted to social media. EFE-EPA