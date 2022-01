A handout image captured by NOAA's GOES West satellite and made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga, 13 January 2022 (issued 15 January 2022). EFE/EPA/NOAA HANDOUT

A handout image captured by NOAA's GOES-17 satellite and made available by the Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch (RAMMB) of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)/NESDIS shows an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga, 15 January 2022. EFE/EPA/RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS HANDOUT

A handout satellite image made available by the Tonga Meteorological Services, Government of Tonga shows an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga, 15 January 2022. EFE/EPA/TONGA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES HANDOUT

A tsunami hit the coast of the island of Tonga in the South Pacific on Saturday following a giant underwater volcanic eruption.

Large waves flooded houses and buildings on the beachfront and quickly washed through the area, as seen on footage posted to social media networks by witnesses who had taken refuge on the roofs of their houses.