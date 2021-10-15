View of Cumbre Vieja volcano as seen from Los Llanos de Ariadne in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, early 14 October 2021. Canarias regional Volcano Emergency Plan has evacuated 300 new neighbors due to their predictions of the path the lava will take. EFE/ Miguel Calero

Geologists on Friday have described a 'tsunami of lava' gushing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma as emergency services remain on standby monitoring the situation closely.

"Today one of our crew was able to film a lava 'tsunami'. Amazing speed and overflow of the lava channel," The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) posted on Twitter.

The volcano, which started erupting on September 19, continues to behave like a strombolian eruption with intermittent explosions and relatively mild blasts, the Department of National Security of Spain (DSN) said.

Two large rivers of lava continue to flow from the volcano’s vent.

(...)