Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with player Reece James after winning the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid in London, Britain, 05 May 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/Neil Hall

Manchester City's head coach Josep Guardiola gestures during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between PSG and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 28 April 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/YOAN VALAT

Manager Thomas Tuchel (R) of Chelsea and Manager Pep Guardiola of Manchester City react during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City in London, Britain, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/Adam Davy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be the last hurdle in Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel’s second attempt to win his first Champions League title in Saturday’s final.

Tuchel, who lost to Bayern Munich in last season’s final, is once again walking the last mile of the path to glory. And he has reached it after a most unexpected turn of events, having been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain only five months ago.

Chelsea was his sideline of choice, amongst the flood of offers that came his way. The German was seduced by the club’s long-term project, summer investments, and the youth of its line-up.

Tuchel’s system was easy to implement, building hierarchy and order over the anarchic style left over by his predecessor Frank Lampard.

He rejuvenated Chelsea, restoring a solidity and tactical discipline not seen since the departure of Antonio Conte, from whom he replicated a five-man defence leaving Chelsea’s goal unbreached in 10 of his first 12 matches in charge.

Most likely, Saturday’s duel won’t be a flamboyant show of prowess, but rather a stunning tactical battle to crown one coach: Tuchel or Guardiola.