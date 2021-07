Supporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied gather on the streets after he dismissed the government and froze parliament, in Tunis, Tunisia, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STR

The Ennahda movement, Tunisia’s largest political party, said on Tuesday it was ready to hold early elections to protect democracy in the north African country after the president’s decision to sack the prime minister and freeze parliament.

On Sunday, President Kais Saied announced he would be taking over executive power during the transition period with the help of a new prime minister that he would appoint to replace Hichem Mechichi. EFE

