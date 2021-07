Tunisian President Kais Saied speaks during the launch of Tunisia's first satellite 'Challenge-1', which was created by the Telnet telecommunications group, in Tunis, Tunisia, 22 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisia’s army stopped parliamentary speaker Rached Ghannouchi and several lawmakers from entering the parliament building on Monday, hours after the country’s president froze the legislative body’s functions.

A video posted on the Islamist Ennahda movement’s social media accounts showed Ghannouchi and parliament first vice-president Samira Chaouachi asking the army forces deployed outside the building to allow them access, but to no avail.EFE

