Vice-president of the Islamist party Ennahda and presidential candidate Abdelfattah Mourou casts his ballot during the first round of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian army soldiers stand guard outside a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian people wait ouside a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Over 13,000 polling stations opened in Tunisia on Sunday for the second presidential election in the nation's history, kicking off a key decision-making month for the future of the African country.

The first voters turned up at 8 am (7 am GMT) and it was hoped that despite the heat there would be a continuous flow of electors until 6 pm when the voting centers close. EFE-EPA