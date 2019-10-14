Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui (R) and Independent Tunisian Presidential candidate Kais Saied (L) during the debate between the two finalists of the Tunisian presidential elections national television Wataniya in Tunis, Tunisia, 11 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Supporters of Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied celebrate after the release of exit poll results giving him a landslide win in the presidential runoff election in Tunis on 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Supporters of Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied celebrate after the release of exit poll results giving him a landslide win in the presidential runoff election in Tunis on 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Supporters of Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied celebrate after the release of exit poll results giving him a landslide win in the presidential runoff election in Tunis on 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Supporters of Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied celebrate after the release of exit poll results giving him a landslide win in the presidential runoff election in Tunis on 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied celebrates after the release of exit poll results giving him a landslide win in the presidential runoff election in Tunis on 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied celebrates after the release of exit poll results giving him a landslide win in the presidential runoff election in Tunis on 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Ultraconservative jurist and law professor Kais Saied won Sunday's presidential runoff election in a landslide in the second democratic election since the 2011 end of the dictatorship of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, according to an exit poll.

According to the exit poll conducted by Emrhod and made public via the Mosaïque FM media outlet, the independent candidate obtained 72.53 percent of the vote, almost 50 points higher than his rival, populist television magnate Nabil Karoui, who was recently released from jail and garnered 27.47 percent.