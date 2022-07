Tunisian soldiers transport the ballot boxes to polling stations a day ahead of the referendum on a new draft constitution in Tunis, Tunisia, 24 July 2022. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

A campaign billboard for the upcoming referendum on the new constitution, in Tunis, Tunisia, 24 July 2022. On 25 July, Tunisia will hold a referendum on a new draft constitution proposed by Tunisian President to replace the 2014 Constitution. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

A Tunisian woman shows her ink-stained finger after voting at a polling station during a referendum on a new constitution in Tunis, Tunisia, 25 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisians vote in referendum on new constitution

A vote to ratify a new constitution that would give President Kais Saied sweeping powers got underway in Tunisia on Monday morning.

The polling stations opened at 6 a.m. across the North African country.

More than 9.2 million Tunisians are eligible to vote at over 11,000 booths that will close at 10 p.m.

