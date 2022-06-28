NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C) is flanked by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid on 28 June 2022. EFE/Kiko Huesca

From left to right: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu; NATO Secretary General Jens Stolteneberg; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Finnish President Sauli Niinisto; and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson face reporters in Madrid on 28 June 2022 after the signing of an agreement clearing the way for the two Nordic nations to join the Atlantic Alliance. EFE/Kiko Huesca

NATO's secretary general said here Tuesday that Turkey, Sweden and Finland reached consensus on a plan allowing the two Nordic countries to become members of the Atlantic Alliance.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO," Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference in Madrid, where heads of state and government are gathered for the annual summit of the alliance.

Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raised a number of objections to the possible accession of Sweden and Finland, countries he has accused of supporting Kurdish organizations that Ankara regards as terrorists.

(...)