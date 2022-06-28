NATO's secretary general said here Tuesday that Turkey, Sweden and Finland reached consensus on a plan allowing the two Nordic countries to become members of the Atlantic Alliance.
"I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO," Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference in Madrid, where heads of state and government are gathered for the annual summit of the alliance.
Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raised a number of objections to the possible accession of Sweden and Finland, countries he has accused of supporting Kurdish organizations that Ankara regards as terrorists.
