Turkey-backed members of Syrian National Army prepare for moving to Turkey with heavy armed vehicles for an expected military operation by Turkey into Kurdish areas of northern Syria, in Azas near Turkey border, Syria, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Turkey-backed members of Syrian National Army prepare for moving to Turkey for an expected military operation by Turkey into Kurdish areas of northern Syria, in Azas near Turkey border, Syria, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Turkey-backed members of Syrian National Army prepare for moving to Turkey for an expected military operation by Turkey into Kurdish areas of northern Syria, in Azas near Turkey border, Syria, 08 October 2019. E/EPA/STR

Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies have begun a military offensive against Kurdish armed forces into northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday.

The move comes after the United States pulled its troops from northern and northeastern Syria, paving the way for Turkey to invade and install what it calls a "safe zone."