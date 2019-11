An undated handout photo made available by the US Department of Defense (DOD) shows Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who was the Iraqi-born leader of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organization .EFE/EPA/US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Turkish forces have captured Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's sister in a raid in northern Syria, an official said Tuesday.

The 65-year-old woman, named as Rasmiya Awad, was detained alongside several family members near the Syrian town of Azaz, which is controlled by Turkish-backed forces in the region.