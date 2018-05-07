Cem Halavurt (C), the lawyer of jailed US pastor Andrew Brunson, speaks to media in front of the courthouse after the trial of Brunson at Aliaga Prison in Izmir, Turkey May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Armed Turkish soldiers guard in front of the courthouse during the trial of jailed US pastor Andrew Brunson, at Aliaga Prison in Izmir, Turkey, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The wife of jailed US pastor Andrew Brunson, Norine Brunson arrives to the courthouse for the trial of Brunson at Aliaga Prison in Izmir, Turkey, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A Turkish court said Monday that a US pastor accused of terrorism and espionage would remain under preventive arrest, the daily Hürriyet reported.

The arrest of Andrew Brunson, a Protestant missionary who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, has caused tensions to rise between Ankara and Washington.

Prosecutors are seeking a 35-year prison term for Brunson, alleging that he worked with a terrorist group.

The 50-year-old Brunson, who has been in custody since December 2016, was initially charged with having links to Fethullah Gülen, an Islamist preacher living in exile in the United States and accused by the Turkish government of being behind a failed coup in the summer of 2016.

During the hearing on Monday in Aliaga, located north of Ismir, a "secret witness" described alleged links between the pastor and the PKK, a Kurdish guerrilla group that is an enemy of Gülen's organization.

The witness said Brunson had established contact with PKK leaders as part of an effort to create a Christian Kurdish state inside the borders of Turkey, NTV television reported.

"I am helping Syrian refugees, they say that I am aiding the PKK. I am setting up a church, they say I got help from Gülen's network," Brunson said.

Until his arrest, Brunson was the pastor of Izmir Resurrection Church.

"My service that I have spent my life on, has now turned upside down. I was never ashamed to be a server of Jesus, but these claims are shameful and disgusting," the pastor said at Monday's hearing.

The US government has repeatedly called for Brunson's release, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted at the possibility of trading the American pastor for Gülen, who is the subject of an extradition request.

Washington has declined to extradite Gülen on the basis of the evidence submitted by Turkey.