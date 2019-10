A boy stands near way while Turkish military vehicles carrying tanks as they are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Seasonal workers cut a cotton while Turkish military vehicles carrying tanks as they are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Local people hold Turkish flag while Turkish military vehicles carrying tanks as they are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

People waits near Turkey-Syria border wall while smoke is rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Tal Abyad town as seen from Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A picture taken from Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ayn town, as seen from Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa, Turkey 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The Turkish government on Saturday denied that its army had launched artillery at US special forces deployed in northeastern Syria.

“Attacking US forces is out of the question. There’s the necessary coordination between our forces and the Americans,” Turkey’s Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, said at a press conference held at the military central command in Sanliurfa, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Turkish-Syrian border.