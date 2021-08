Members of the search and rescue teams rescue people with a boat at the affected area following floods and landslide caused by heavy rains in Kastamonu, Turkey, 12 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MEHMET KAMAN SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

A view of the affected area following floods and landslide caused by heavy rains in Kastamonu, Turkey, 12 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/BILAL KAHYAOGLU SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

At least 40 people died in the floods that have been hitting three northern Turkish provinces, authorities said on Saturday.

“Due to the floods 34 citizens in Kastamonu and six in Sinop have lost their lives,” the AFAD rescue team said in a statement. “Nine people continue to be treated at various hospitals.” EFE

lvm/ta/lv