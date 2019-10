People poses with a Turkish flag while Turkish-backed Syrian fighters move by with armored vehicles from the Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA-12) speaks at her weekly press conference in the US Capitol in Washington DC, USA, Oct. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters drive armored vehicles from Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Syrian Democratic Forces said that the border city of Ras al Ain in northern Syria came under Turkish artillery fire on Friday, despite a 120-hour ceasefire.

A source from the SDF, a Kurdish-led alliance, told Efe that "artillery shots continued" on Friday morning after they launched an attack.