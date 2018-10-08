The Turkish government on Monday formally requested Saudi Arabia's authorization to enter its consular legation in Istanbul, within an ongoing investigation on the disappearance last week of a Saudi journalist after he entered the consular building for routine paperwork, according to Turkish media sources.
Turkish daily newspaper Hürriyet, reported Monday that deputy foreign affairs minister, Sedat Önal, had called Saudi ambassador, Walid Bin Abdul Karim El Khereiji, for consultations at the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry in Ankara to formally request access to search inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
This is the second time Riyadh's ambassador in Turkey has been called for consultations since Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist critical towards Riyadh and living in exile in the United States, disappeared Thursday.
Turkey has yet to make any accusations.
However, Turkish journalist Turan Kislakçi, a personal friend of Khashoggi and leader of the Turkish-Arab press association claimed Sunday that he had confirmation his Saudi colleague had been murdered inside the consulate, although the claim could not be verified.
Speaking to Hürriyet, Kislakçi said Khashoggi's corpse was cut-up and taken out of the consulate by a 15-agent Saudi team.
Some days ago, part state-owned news agency Anadolu informed Turkish police was investigating a team of 15 Saudi citizens who arrived on-board two flights to Istanbul, at the time Khashoggi was purportedly inside the legation. The team reportedly left soon afterward.
The Saudi consulate has "strenuously" denied the accusations, dismissing any role in the alleged murder as "baseless."
Amnesty International warned, if Khashoggi's alleged murder took place inside the Saudi diplomatic compound, it would be the equivalent of an "extrajudicial killing."
AI has asked Turkish authorities to publicly release their investigation results.