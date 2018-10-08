Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2012 . According to reports on Oct 3, 2018, Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist known for being a critic of his country's policies, has gone missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, 2018.. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ALI HAIDER

Saudi officials are seen at Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 7, 2018. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.. EFE-EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Protesters hold pictures of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration organized by Turkish-Arabic Media Association in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 8, 2018. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, 2018.EFE- EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Protesters hold pictures of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration organized by Turkish-Arabic Media Association in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 8 2018. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2r to complete routine paperwork. EFE-EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The Turkish government on Monday formally requested Saudi Arabia's authorization to enter its consular legation in Istanbul, within an ongoing investigation on the disappearance last week of a Saudi journalist after he entered the consular building for routine paperwork, according to Turkish media sources.

Turkish daily newspaper Hürriyet, reported Monday that deputy foreign affairs minister, Sedat Önal, had called Saudi ambassador, Walid Bin Abdul Karim El Khereiji, for consultations at the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry in Ankara to formally request access to search inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

This is the second time Riyadh's ambassador in Turkey has been called for consultations since Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist critical towards Riyadh and living in exile in the United States, disappeared Thursday.

Turkey has yet to make any accusations.

However, Turkish journalist Turan Kislakçi, a personal friend of Khashoggi and leader of the Turkish-Arab press association claimed Sunday that he had confirmation his Saudi colleague had been murdered inside the consulate, although the claim could not be verified.

Speaking to Hürriyet, Kislakçi said Khashoggi's corpse was cut-up and taken out of the consulate by a 15-agent Saudi team.

Some days ago, part state-owned news agency Anadolu informed Turkish police was investigating a team of 15 Saudi citizens who arrived on-board two flights to Istanbul, at the time Khashoggi was purportedly inside the legation. The team reportedly left soon afterward.

The Saudi consulate has "strenuously" denied the accusations, dismissing any role in the alleged murder as "baseless."

Amnesty International warned, if Khashoggi's alleged murder took place inside the Saudi diplomatic compound, it would be the equivalent of an "extrajudicial killing."

AI has asked Turkish authorities to publicly release their investigation results.