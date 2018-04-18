A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives to speak during a press conference at at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, 18 April 2018. EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE

The president of Turkey on Wednesday announced plans to bring forward general and presidential elections by a year and a half.

Recip Tayyip Erdogan told the press the elections were being brought forward to June 24, 2018 from Nov. 2019.