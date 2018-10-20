Turkish forensic police officers use search and rescue dog for investigation at the back yard of the residence of the Saudi consul Mohammed al-Otaibi for investigation in Istanbul, Turkey, early Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The Turkish government on Saturday said it would publish findings from its own investigation into the disappearance and alleged murder of a Saudi Arabian journalist who was last seen entering his country's consulate in Istanbul at the beginning of the month.

The announcement from Omer Celik, a spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which claims to have evidence Jamal Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered in the consulate on Oct. 2, followed Saudi Arabia's first-ever admission that the Washington Post writer had died but claimed it resulted from a brawl.

"We are carrying out our own independent investigation. We will reveal our own conclusion. This is the will of the president," Celik told reporters in Istanbul.

Saudi prosecutors said Khashoggi died after a fistfight erupted between him and people inside the consulate building.

United States President Donald Trump, whose country has become a mediator between Ankara and Riyadh in the Khashoggi affair, said he found Saudi Arabia's explanation, which exonerated Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, credible.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime, fled his country in Sept. 2017.

He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to fill out routine paperwork.