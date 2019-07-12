A handout photo made available by Turkish Defence Ministry press office shows Russian military cargo planes carrying some part of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system purchased from Russia after arriving to Turkey at the Akincilar airbase in Ankara, Turkey, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY

A handout photo made available by Turkish Defence Ministry press office shows Russian military cargo planes carrying some part of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system purchased from Russia after arriving to Turkey at the Akincilar airbase in Ankara, Turkey, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Turkish Defence Ministry press office shows Russian military cargo planes carrying some part of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system purchased from Russia after arriving to Turkey at the Akincilar airbase in Ankara, Turkey, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT

Turkey said Friday it had received the first delivery of a S-400 missile defense system purchased from Russia despite warnings of sanctions from the United States.

Turkey's defense ministry confirmed the delivery in a statement in a move that will likely prompt a backlash not only from the US but also from NATO, of which Turkey is a member, amid concerns that the Russian-made missiles were not compatible with the Alliance's own systems.

"The transfer of the first group of equipment for the S-400 long range regional air and missile defense systems started on July 12, 2019, at the Mürted in Ankara," the statement said.

Turkey signed a deal to purchase the military hardware for a reported $2 billion in April 2017 but has yet to say when the missile system would be put into use.

Washington denounced the deal and warned Ankara that it would not be allowed to take part in a program to develop its state-of-the-art F-35 fighters jets.

US President Donald Trump's administration also threatened to level fresh sanctions against the Turkish economy.

After a recent bilateral meeting, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he did not believe Trump would draw up sanctions.

The US said the Russian missile system and the F-35 program were incompatible and expressed its concern that the use of the S-400 in a NATO country could pose a security threat.

NATO has also warned Turkey that the Russian missiles would not be compatible with NATO's systems.

Turkey insists it is within it rights acquire defense material needed to guarantee its national security given the collapse of its bid to buy US-made Patriot systems.

The US and Turkey have the first and second largest armies in NATO in terms of personnel.

Russia, Turkey and the US are all involved in varying degrees in the Syrian war.

While Russia backs the regime, Turkey provides support to rebel factions in the north, along its border.

The US provided technical support and airstrikes to the Kurdish forces in the northeast of Syria, which Ankara regards as a terrorist groups.EFE-EPA

lvn-as/jt