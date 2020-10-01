President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) at the start of second face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, 01 October 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks on camera as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO SECO

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 01 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO SECO

European Union leaders on Thursday opened a summit in Brussels at which they hope to resolve tensions with Turkey over access rights to disputed offshore oil and gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting, the first in-person summit to be held since the pandemic began, will also discuss relations with China and the recent escalation of violence in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We want more predictability, we want more stability in this region,” European Council President Charles Michel said as he arrived at the summit. EFE-EPA

