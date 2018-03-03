A handout photo released by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) shows a convoy of trucks carrying aid material heading to Afrin and Tall Riffat districts in the countryside of Aleppo, Syria, Mar 1, 2018. EFE-.EPA (FILE) EPA/SARC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kurdish demonstrators in Cyprus burn an image of the Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a protest against the Turkish offensive targeting Kurds in Afrin, Syria, outside of the Russian embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus, Mar 1, 2018.EFE- EPA (FILE)/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Kurdish citizens in Cyprus shout slogans and holds banners with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and the Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) during a protest against the Turkish offensive targeting Kurds in Afrin, Syria, outside of the Russian embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus, Mar 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

At least 36 militants allied with the Syrian government were killed on Saturday in a bombing by Turkish aircraft in the embattled Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northwest Syria, a United Kingdom-based war monitor reported.

The bombing hit a military camp for popular forces loyal to Damascus in the town of Kafr Janna in the northeast of Afrin, the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdulrahman, told EFE by telephone.

The death toll may rise, Abdulrahman stated, as a number of corpses remained under the rubble left by the bombing of the camp, called al-Talaa.

On Thursday night, another Turkish strike killed at least 14 popular forces fighters in an area in the north of Afrin, according to the same source.

The Syrian government-allied popular forces entered Afrin 11 days ago as part of an agreement between the Syrian authorities and the YPG to protect the border region from the Turkish offensive.

According to the SOHR, at least 58 militants loyal to the Syrian government have died in the fighting against Turkey, either in combat or from bombings, including Saturday's casualties.

On Jan. 20, Turkey and allied Syrian rebel factions began an offensive in Afrin, which has for years been controlled by Kurdish YPG militias.

The YPG are considered terrorists by the Turkish government for their links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Turkey, but have been armed and trained by the United States and supported by US airstrikes in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization.