Mulsim devotees take part in the Eid al-Adha prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 31 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) on Sunday accused the country’s health ministry of hiding Covid-19 data from the public and the world.

Yilmaz Kurt, a doctor in an emergency unit at a private hospital in Ankara, told Efe that they have seen an increase in the number of Covid cases and have heard from colleagues that several hospitals are already full.