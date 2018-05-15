Protesters outside Downing Street during a visit by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in central London, Britain, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Pro Turkish government protesters chant at rival demonstratiors outside Downing Street, in central London, Britain, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The president of Turkey on Tuesday met with the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II in the capital London as part of a visit aimed at enriching business links between the two countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was received by the Queen at Buckingham Palace, the monarch's official residence in London, before a meeting with the UK's Prime Minister Theresa May at her office in Downing Street.

"The Queen greets the President of the Republic of Turkey as he arrives at Buckingham Palace for an Audience earlier today," Buckingham Palace tweeted along with a photograph of the pair.

Erdogan arrived in the UK on Sunday along with a delegation including eight of his ministers with the aim of exploring new economic opportunities that could arise after the UK pulls out of the European Union next March.

The Turkish head of state's visit sparked protests by pro-Kurdish groups outside No10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning.

A UK government spokesperson said May would be bringing up the topic of human rights with the president during their talks.

"We have always been clear that we want Turkey to uphold its international obligations including respect for freedom of expression and political freedoms," said the source.