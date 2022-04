US actors Julia Roberts (R) and Sean Penn (L) attend the world premiere of the limited television series 'Gaslit' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, 18 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Peter Foley

New television drama series "Gaslit," whose tagline is “Watergate was wrong. Martha was right” and stars Julia Roberts as the woman who drew attention to the 1970s political Watergate scandal, premiered Monday in New York City.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) closed its doors earlier than usual to roll out a red carpet among a collection of ancient Egyptian art, where the cast led by Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, were joined by dozens of celebrities invited to the first viewing. EFE