Soldiers carry their wounded comrade after an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A handout picture made available by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) shows armed soldiers secure the site of an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/PRC HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) shows a military truck lies at the site of an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/PRC HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) shows armed soldiers secure the site of an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/PRC HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 14 people died on Monday and around 75 were injured in two separate blasts in the center of Jolo, the capital of restive Sulu province, according to a preliminary report prepared jointly by the army and the police of Sulu.

Among those dead were seven soldiers, one policeman and six civilians, besides the alleged suicide attacker - yet to be identified - who detonated the second explosive, as per the latest toll provided by the police-army joint team.

Among the injured were 21 soldiers, six policemen and 48 civilians, according to the authorities, who have attributed the attack to Abu Sayyaf, a Muslim Filipino group that swore loyalty to the Islamic State in 2014.

Abu Sayyaf has not claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

The first of the two explosions occurred shortly before midday on Monday on a central Jolo square after a motorcycle that was parked close to an Army truck distributing food aid was blown up.

The second followed an hour later about 70 meters from the site of the first detonation as emergency responders were cordoning off the scene.

A joint Sulu Police-Army task force is operating on the basis of a terror attack and has already deployed troops in the area to track down potential assailants.

"As of now, number of victims are still unidentified while investigations are underway to possibly identify the suspects behind this incident," Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa said in a statement.

"We (...) are still determining the details of the explosion through post-blast investigation," spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Major General Edgard Arevalo said in a statement, while urging the public "to stay calm but be vigilant to monitor and report any suspicious persons or items or unusual activities in the area."

Although the presence of Abu Sayyaf has progressively reduced in the rest of the Muslim Mindanao, there are estimated to be about 300 of its fighters in the isolated Sulu archipelago - the poorest province in the Philippines - where terrorists from the now-defunct IS caliphate are also believed to be hiding.

Jolo, which is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, was the site of two huge bomb explosions in January 2019 in an attack by foreign militants coordinated by Abu Sayyaf.

That attack, which targeted a cathedral during Sunday mass, which left 21 people dead - in addition to the two suicide bombers - and more than 100 wounded, was the deadliest to hit the restive southern Philippines in years.

Abu Sayyaf was founded in the 1990s on the neighboring island of Basilan, and has carried out several attacks and kidnappings of foreigners.

The Army had revealed in July that it had reports of military intelligence in Sulu confirming that Abu Sayyaf was planning to carry out fresh attacks in the area using a bomb placed on a motorcycle.

The current investigation also seeks to determine whether the recent twin attacks are connected to the Aug.14 arrest of Anduljihad "Idang" Susukan, one of Abu Sayyaf's most wanted leaders who faces multiple charges of murder and kidnapping.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the explosion incidents in Jolo, Sulu today, which left scores dead and wounded, including soldiers. We likewise condole with the families and loved ones of those who died in these tragic incidents," said Harry Roque, the spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The twin blasts on Monday came as the European Union announced a $29 million grant to implement the peace deal signed for Bangsamora, the autonomous Muslim region that was formally established in 2019 as part of negotiations between the Philippine government and the rebels of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), who laid down their weapons in exchange for heading the transitional government of that new Muslim region with about four million inhabitants, until elections are held in 2022.

So far, 30 percent of the 40,000 fighters of the MILF, the country's largest Muslim armed group, have been demobilized.

But there remain radicalized Islamist cells in Mindanao that have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State terror group, including Abu Sayyaf, although they were greatly weakened after being defeated by the Philippine army in Marawi, a city they occupied in May 2017 and from which they were expelled after five months of fierce fighting in which nearly 1,000 militants died. EFE-EPA

