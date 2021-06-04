Participants attend the annual candlelit vigil commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square massacre at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, 04 June 2019 (reissued 03 June 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A handout photo made available by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (also known as The Alliance) shows Chow Hang-tung, a barrister and vice-chairwoman of the alliance, speaking at a street booth in Hong Kong, China, May 2021 (issued 04 June 2021). EPA-EFE/THE ALLIANCE / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hong Kong police on Friday arrested two people for allegedly publicizing a banned candlelight vigil to be held in memory of the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

At a press conference, a Hong Kong Police spokesman said a 36 year old woman – believed to be vice-chair of the Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, Chow Hang-tung – and a 20-year-old man – reportedly a food courier – had been arrested for "advertising or publicizing an unauthorized assembly."

"They were found to have used their social media accounts to advertise or publicize a public meeting that had been prohibited by the police," said detective senior superintendent Terry Law.

"If anyone takes part in or advertises or publicizes an unauthorized assembly the maximum penalty is five years in prison," he said, adding the pair had been detained for further investigation.

Chow was arrested on Friday morning near her office, public broadcaster RTHK said.

It added that the lawyer had said that she would light a candle Friday night in Victoria Park to mourn the victims on the 32nd anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre, the vigil for which has been banned by the police for the second year in a row citing reasons to prevent the spread of Covid-19.