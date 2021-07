Police officers gather at a closed access to the Olympic Village (seen in the background) in Tokyo, Japan, 17 July 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Police officers gather at a closed access to the Olympic Village (seen in the background) in Tokyo, Japan, 17 July 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Two athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic village, said the organizers on Sunday, five days before the Games open.

The organizers said the test reports of the two foreign athletes confirmed their infection on Saturday during their 14-day quarantine after they landed in Japan. EFE