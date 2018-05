Firefighters and rescue personnel operate next to a derailed regional train in Caluso, outside Turin, Italy, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Two people were killed and at least 18 others injured when a passenger train derailed near Turin in northern Italy, the ANSA news agency reported Thursday.

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when the train was passing over a level crossing and hit a truck near the village of Are, about 35 kilometers from Turin.

The train driver was among the fatalities.

The locomotive and two carriages came off the track in the incident.