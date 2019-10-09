The corpse of a shot person is covered with a blue blanket near a Synagogue after a shooting in Halle, Germany, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Police officers climb over the cemetery wall of a Synagogue after a shooting in Halle, Germany, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Police guard a crime scene near a Synagogue after a shooting in Halle, Germany, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Two dead and one arrest in German shooting

At least two people have been killed in shooting in a city in eastern Germany.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday in Halle.