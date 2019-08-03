Two heavily pregnant women have been evacuated from a migrant rescue vessel operated by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea.

Óscar Camps, the NGO's founder, announced the news on his Twitter account.

"Medical evacuation complete. Two pregnant women, one nine months along, the other eight and a half, accompanied by her sister," he wrote. "Evacuated two hours ago by the Italian coastguard."

Images shared with the tweet showed the evacuation operation as well as one of the women undergoing a scan to check on the health of her unborn child.

Open Arms is currently in international waters near the Italian island of Lampedusa, awaiting permission from either the Italian or Maltese authorities to disembark the over 120 migrants it has onboard from several rescue operations.

The first mission took place on Thursday, when the boat rescued 55 migrants from the Med, including two twin babies and a pregnant woman, just as the migrant vessel was about to sink.

Another rescue operation took place on Friday night when Open Arms rescued 68 people, including a pregnant woman who was having contractions.

Meanwhile, the rescue vessel Alan Kurdi, run by German NGO Sea Eye, has 40 migrants on board. Having navigated toward Lampedusa initially, it changed its course last night toward Malta in a bid to evacuate a child on board who had suffered injuries in Libya.

Italy's far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has already banned the NGO boats from docking in the country or navigating through Italian waters.

He has accused the NGOs of aiding illegal immigration and has set out measures that could see those involved with migrant rescues be fined anywhere between 10,000-50,000 euros.

Open Arms also faces restrictions from Spain, where authorities have banned it from actively searching out migrant vessels in peril. On July 4, authorities warned that Open Arms could face fines worth 900,000 euros if it breached that order. EFE-EPA

