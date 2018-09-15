A resident tries to avoid floodwaters by boarding a raft in San Mateo town of Rizal Province, east of Manila, Philippines 15 September 2018. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Residents who have been preventively evacuated due to typhoon take shelter in an evacuation center in San Mateo town of Rizal Province, east of Manila, Philippines 15 September 2018. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino policemen on a patrol vehicle drive past debris along a road in the typhoon-hit town of Caranglan, Cagayan province, Philippines, 15 September 2018. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Residents who have been preventively evacuated due to typhoon use modular tents at an evacuation center in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines 15 September 2018. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Two killed in landslides in the Philippines after passage of Typhoon Mangkhut

Typhoon Mangkhut's passage through the Philippines has claimed the lives of at least two people in landslides in the Cordillera region in the northern part of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Saturday.

The authorities are awaiting a more accurate account of the casualties and damage caused by the season's most powerful typhoon as the areas that bore the brunt of the storm - locally known as Ompong - are hard-to-access areas in the northern part of Luzon Island.

After making landfall in Baggao in the north-eastern most tip of the country at 1.40 am on Saturday, Mangkhut caused wind gusts of up to 305 kph (190 mph), torrential rains, floods and waves of up to six meters (20 feet).

In its westward trajectory, the typhoon weakened slightly and left the Philippine's territory around 10 am, heading towards Hong Kong with sustained winds of 170 kph and gusts of 260 kph.

The typhoon has left a trail of fallen trees and light poles, blocked roads and destroyed houses in its wake.

Over 50,000 people in all regions expected to be struck by the typhoon have been evacuated although over 5.2 million Filipinos living in a 125 kilometer radius from Mangkhut's trajectory will feel its impact, according to the NDRRMC.

The NDRRMC has warned that Mangkhut's devastating impact may be similar to that of Haiyan, a supertyphoon, which led to over 7,000 deaths and disappearances and affected 16 million in Nov. 2013.

Between 15 and 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines every year during the rainy season, which began this year on Jun. 8.