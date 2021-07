Egyptian workers and machines remove the rubble of the destroyed towers and houses in Gaza City, 25 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Gaza Strip remains in ruins two months after a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Gaza militants ended eleven days of violence that claimed the lives of 255 Palestinians and 13 Israelis, the worst conflict since the 2014 war.

Alaa Shamali, a 45-year-old resident of the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, saw his house reduced to rubble last May for the second time in his life, after suffering the same fate seven years earlier. EFE

sar-sga/mp/jt